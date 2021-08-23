Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action” Isabela Merced Says She Wants a “Sweet Girl” Sequel, Hoping For “More Action”

Isabela Merced, who played Jason Momoa’s daughter in the Netflix revenge thriller “Sweet Girl,” wants more action scenes in the film’s sequel, if one is made.

The 20-year-old actress expressed interest in returning to the sequel and commended 87eleven, the stunt company who worked on the original film.

“I’m just playing empowered characters. It was a lot of fun because they got to do a lot of the action parts, and I’ve always enjoyed action movies,” Merced said on Coming Soon Sunday. “This stunt squad in particular is known as 87eleven, and they’ve worked on some of my all-time favorite action movies.”

During the stunts, the actress claimed that she felt like Charlize Theron in “Atomic Blonde” with the help of the stunt squad. On the film, Theron collaborated with the same stunt team.

“So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m Charlize.'” Atomic Blonde’s Charlize Theron. As if this is genuinely taking place. It was incredible. “I can’t wait,” she exclaimed with glee.

“It’s possible there may be a sequel, and ideally there will be time for more action,” Merced added. “However, I sincerely hope it will be soon and with the same stunt team, because they were simply incredible and made everything so much fun. I’ve never had so much pleasure performing my own stunts.”

The actress provided the voice of Spirit in the animated film “Spirit Riding Free,” which was released on May 20. Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González, Mckenna Grace, and Lucian Perez contributed their voices to the film.

Merced will next be seen in Gary Alazraki’s film “Father of the Bride,” which was written by Matt Lopez and directed by him.

Andy Garca, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, and Diego Boneta also star in the film.

She’ll also be seen in “Rosaline,” a film based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The film is told from the perspective of Romeo’s jilted ex, Rosaline, who claims to have been Romeo’s first love before he met Juliet.

Momoa is presently filming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.