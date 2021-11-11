Is Val Chmerkovskiy leaving ‘Dancing With The Stars’ at the end of Season 30?

Val Chmerkovskiy, a two-time champion, will leave ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian-American professional dancer announced his departure from the show via Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, after being a part of it for numerous seasons.

During Monday night’s double elimination, Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, were ousted alongside Jimmie Allen, 36, and Emma Slater, 32.

Chmerkovskiy opened out about his time on the show a day after being booted from the competition, even saying that he’s glad he was paired with Giannulli for his final season.

“I have no regrets about my time on the show,” she says. The season has left me with no regrets. He said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to finish it with.”

Chmerkovskiy dropped a shock when he told ET’s Lauren Zima that this season would likely be his final appearance on the reality show.

“I’ve always made it plain that I intend to return. The show is fantastic. I enjoy being a part of it. I’m incredibly appreciative for the opportunity; will this be my final season? Probably. “It’s possible,” he remarked.

When asked if he plans to return in the future, Chmerkovskiy stated that “life is dynamic,” and that he will not close his doors.

In 2006, Chmerkovskiy made his debut appearance on the show during its second season. According to Us Weekly, he didn’t compete with a partner until the show’s 13th season in 2011.

Chmerkovskiy has won two mirrorball trophies over his 17 seasons as a professional dancer on the show: one with Rumer Willis in 2015 and another with Laurie Hernandez the following year.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy told Page Six that he’s extremely proud of Giannulli and that he’s glad they were able to portray a new side of the controversial social media personality.

“I’m proud of her, I’m proud of us, and I’m proud of this season.” It meant a lot to me to be able to assist someone,” he told the publication.

"I'm proud of her, I'm proud of us, and I'm proud of this season." It meant a lot to me to be able to assist someone," he told the publication.

"We did win some folks over," the two-time World Latin Dance Champion remarked. We were able to cast a different light on her and show her in a different manner, as well as demonstrate that she deserved it." Prior to her appearance on the show, Giannulli had amassed quite a following.