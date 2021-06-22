Is this hot massage gun the solution to your post-workout aches and pains?

Every now and then, a fitness device emerges that completely transforms the way we exercise. It’s handheld massage guns right now, given that recuperation is the hottest phrase in fitness.

Theragun, the brand that made the most buzz about the handheld technology when celebrities like Justin Bieber and NBA athletes shared videos of themselves using the portable massage gadget online, started the tech craze.

However, other variants of the drill-shaped device have since crowded the market, all offering to deliver a deep-tissue massage for a fraction of the cost of seeing a sports masseuse on a regular basis.

The latest is the HoMedics Pro Physio Massage gun (£299.99, homedics.co.uk), which takes rehabilitation to the next level by combining hot and cold therapy. I gave it a shot and here’s what I had to say…

What is the mechanism behind it?

The futuristic-looking device includes six rubber attachments that deliver various sorts of pressure to the body, allowing you to target any muscle.

It’s as simple as putting each head in with a simple twist, just like a drill, and then rotating a dial on the bottom of the gun to select one of three intensity settings (between 1200 and 3000 rpm).

When you put the massage head to your skin, it penetrates deeply into the tissue and vibrates the pain away; when you apply the head to skin, it penetrates deeply into the tissue and vibrates the pain away.

There’s a barrel head for larger areas (such the glutes, waist, back, and thighs), a foam ball head for all-around use, and a conical head for trigger points and tight nooks. There’s also a cellulite head, which HoMedics claims can help with the orange-peel look all over the body.

But it’s the application of thermotherapy and cryotherapy that really sets this cordless pro-massager different. Put the cool gel head in the freezer a few hours before your workout so you can begin your cooldown with a therapeutic cold massage that will help to minimize inflammation. (This is a brief piece.)