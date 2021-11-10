Is There A New Beatles Song Out There? What You Should Know About George Harrison & Ringo Starr’s Collaboration

The Liverpool Beatles Museum premiered an unreleased Beatles song from 1968, which will be available to the wider public on Thursday. The song was unearthed in a Birmingham attic in November.

Suresh Joshi, a broadcaster, wrote the song ‘Radhe Shaam,’ which features George Harrison on guitar and Ringo Starr on drums.

When Harrison and Starr offered to play for a documentary Joshi was creating, “East meets West,” it was taped at Trident Studios in London. The Beatles were in the middle of recording “Hey Jude” and had taken a break at the time.

The song also features Aashish Khan, a well-known Indian classical musician, although Joshi explained why it was never released. “”Time had passed,” he explained. “No one wanted to [release it]because the Beatles were breaking apart and having other problems.”” Despite this, he saw the COVID-19 lockdown as a “gift in disguise” because it left him with nothing to do. The audience of 100 “liked it,” according to Paul Parry, manager of the Liverpool Beatles Museum. “”It was a big deal,” he said. “It transported you to another location.”” Despite the fact that the song is over five decades old, Joshi believes it is still relevant today. “The song itself focuses on the premise that we are all one and that the world is our oyster,” he explained. “This is something that we have all realized during this pandemic.”