Is There a Disney Princess Who Doesn’t Have an Animal Friend?

The Disney princesses are known for their brave animal companions. It was a tiger named Rajah after Princess Jasmine. Pocahontas had to deal with a naughty raccoon named Meeko.

Maui from Moana even joked that Moana was a princess because she was dressed up and had an animal sidekick (Hei Hei). A few Disney princesses, however, do not have animals accompanying them on their excursions.

Anna and Elsa made Olaf, a snowman, to be their best buddy.

These two sisters were always there for one other. Anna and Elsa were joined by a snowman who enjoyed warm hugs in Disney’s animated film Frozen. That’s Olaf, Elsa’s wonderful creation. Sven, Anna, and Elsa don’t have any animal companions outside Kristoff’s reindeer.

However, in Frozen 2, this sister duo befriends a number of “spirits” who assume the guise of animals. Bruni, the fire spirit, and the water spirit are among them.

These figures, though, aren’t technically part of Disney’s official princess roster. (Disney’s official Princess Lineup consists of twelve characters.) Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, and Moana are the princesses in question.)

From ‘Cinderella’ to ‘Mulan,’ to ‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals,’ there’s something for everyone. Here are the new Disney+ movies that will be available in September 2020.

Animal sidekicks aren’t technically present in Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty hung out with some local animals as a result of living in a forest without any actual pals. She even danced with an owl costumed as her “once upon a dream” prince. Aurora’s closest companions, on the other hand, are the three “good fairies” who raised her – Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather.

Snow White from Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.