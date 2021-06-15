Is the lockdown going to be extended? How to avoid disappointment and discover patient reserves

In news that is both disheartening and predictable, it appears that the lockdown in England will not be lifted on June 21.

Boris Johnson is likely to make the news soon, and so-called “Freedom Day” may be postponed for four weeks till July 19.

This means that everything we were looking forward to, such as the end of social distancing laws, the return of major parties, and the reopening of clubs, will most likely be delayed for another month.

The prospective news is not very surprising – especially given the Delta variant’s quick proliferation – but it nonetheless makes us all sigh deeply.

It is easy to become caught up in a cycle of disappointment if the delay is confirmed. Here’s how to tap into your patience reserves to get through the next four weeks…

Try not to focus on the negative aspects of the situation.

Try to break out of the negative thought loop by focusing on the positives instead of all the things you could be doing. While these constraints are not ideal, they are a lot better than they used to be — at the very least, you can now go to the pub with friends, go to the gym, or go to the movies.

Some people may even look forward to another month – especially if they enjoy working from home. You may only have four weeks to enjoy the WFH lifestyle to the fullest: take advantage of these last opportunities to sunbathe in the garden or a local park during your lunch break, and finish all of your laundry during the day. That is something we will miss when we return to the office on a more permanent basis.

Remind yourself that it will not take long.

When irritation begins to sneak in, keep in mind that this potential wait might be as short as four weeks. Yes, things could change, but four weeks will fly by in the broad scheme of things, especially when compared to some of the longer, severe lockdowns we have previously experienced.