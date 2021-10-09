Is Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating? Why Twitter Thinks They’ve Found The New ‘Power Couple’

Is Chris Evans dating Selena Gomez? Some fans believe it.

After some fans believed the two actors were observed leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, many speculated that Evans, 40, and Gomez, 29, were dating.

According to some social media sleuths, the actor and the singer were pictured at the same restaurant in the city a few days later.

The two didn’t pose for a shot together, but the background settings in the photos were same, according to Us Weekly.

One Twitter user reported, “Chris Evans and Selena Gomez were observed leaving the same restaurant.” “Recently, the two superstars began following each other on Instagram.” According to Elle, the paparazzi images of Gomez and Evans that fans claimed were taken recently were actually old photos taken on separate dates and in different locations.

One photo depicted the singer exiting a studio in October 2019, while the other depicted her exiting pilates in November 2017. Meanwhile, the “Avengers” actor’s photos were taken in the summer of 2020, when he was in London with then-rumored flame Lily James, and in October of 2013.

Evans follows Gomez on Instagram, but she does not follow him back, according to the publication. According to their IMDB pages, the two have never been photographed together and are not currently working on any projects together.

The photos were not taken recently, as several enthusiasts had already noticed. “That’s a picture of Chris from a long time ago. It was taken in London last year. What a load of nonsense! “one person said “It is untrue. The Selena photo is from a long time ago “another has been added.

Despite this, many of Evans and Gomez’s fans declared on social media that they would support the couple if they began dating.

“They make a cute couple.

I hope this is correct “One Twitter user made a comment.

“I’m not convinced by this rumor, bro. Chris Evans and Selena Gomez are such a power couple “another person tweeted.

“I’m hoping this rumor is accurate,” said a third user.

Gomez acknowledged to having a crush on the “Gifted” actor in a 2015 interview on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

Gomez acknowledged to having a crush on the "Gifted" actor in a 2015 interview on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."

"Chris Evans has a bit of a crush on me. Isn't he adorable?" According to E! News, Gomez told host Andy Cohen. "He's quite cute," says the narrator. Willie Geist, a fellow guest at the time, asked the "Good for You" singer if she had ever disclosed her crush in an interview, and she admitted that she had.