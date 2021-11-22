Is Sam Asghari Dissing Justin Timberlake? Britney Spears’ fiancé makes a reference to the lyrics of ‘SexyBack.’

After making a reference to Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, her fiancee Sam Asghari has raised some eyebrows.

The 27-year-old fitness coach posted a screenshot of a Variety piece titled “Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Pop Singer for Helping Put His Acting Career ‘On the Map'” to his Instagram Story on Saturday, according to E! News.

“Bringing sexy back is great, but bringing (real) back in Hollywood is much better,” Asghari commented beside the photo, adding a winking face with tongue emoji.

Fans immediately associated the phrase “bringing sexy back” with the former ‘NSync member, 40, and his 2006 hit “SexyBack.”

On Twitter, someone inquired, “Did Sam Asghari just drag Justin Timberlake?” “Did Sam just shade JT?” someone else wondered. Timberlake has yet to respond to Asghari’s comments.

Timberlake’s name had been trending on Twitter since the night before, following the release of The New York Times documentary “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” on Hulu and FX, which had spurred further criticism of Timberlake.

The show is about the controversy that developed during Janet Jackson’s headline performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. Timberlake, a guest artist at the moment, had pulled a piece of Jackson’s garment from her, exposing one of her breasts in front of millions of spectators.

Jackson was blamed for the “wardrobe malfunction” by TV executives, the media, and the general public, according to the documentary. The incident had a negative impact on her career, but not on the “Cry Me A River” singer’s, prompting speculation over whether racism and sexism played a role.

After The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” aired on FX and Hulu in February, Timberlake apologized to Jackson and Spears. The film focused on Spears’ legal and psychological struggles, as well as how she was vilified by the public and by Timberlake after their 2002 breakup.

Timberlake posted on Instagram at the time, "I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and worries and I want to answer." "I am truly sorry for the instances in my life where my actions exacerbated the problem, where I spoke out of turn or failed to speak out for what was right. I recognize that I fell short in these and many other instances, and that I benefitted from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism." "I personally want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson directly," he continued.