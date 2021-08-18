Is ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Being Renewed Or Cancelled? ‘Nothing has been decided,’ says Bravo.

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” faces an unclear future after Bravo confirmed that the show will not be renewed in 2022.

The network stated that there are presently no plans for another season of the reality series for next year in an exclusive statement provided via Deadline Tuesday.

“At this time, there are no plans to bring ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ back next year, and nothing definitive has been decided beyond that,” Bravo added.

The news raises questions about what the show’s cast members, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Brandi Redmond, Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, D’Andra Simmons, and Kameron Westcott, might do next.

According to Fox News, the fifth season of “RHOD” ended this year amid concerns about some of the cast members’ racially offensive actions toward Moon, who is Asian American.

Westcott’s husband, Court Westcott, and her brother-in-law, Chart Westcott, were allegedly dubbed “racist” by the 36-year-old board-certified anesthesiologist.

Another cast member, Redmond, was also chastised after a video of her mocking Asian people leaked online.

Due to the concerns, Bravo was obliged to issue a statement in support of Moon in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes recorded around the country.

“The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community is highly supported by Bravo. In May, the network declared on Twitter, “Anti-Racism is not a kind of racism, and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her fight against racism and violence.”

Despite the fact that “RHOD” has been announced as not returning next year, the show is still quite likely to return. According to Variety, only the “Real Housewives of D.C.” was officially canceled by Bravo after one season.

“RHOD” might be revived in the same way that “The Real Housewives of Miami” was cancelled after three seasons in 2013 but is now returning with a new season on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

According to Variety, Bravo has already shot some test video with Moon, Simmons, and three other ladies for the next season of the show. However, the network’s most recent announcement indicates that it has decided to put the show on hold for the time being.