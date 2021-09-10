Is Phil Collins Retiring? : ‘With This Hand, I Can Barely Hold A Stick’

Due to his deteriorating health, Phil Collins may have to call a halt to his musical tours in the near future. The singer expressed his frustrations over not being able to perform as well as he used to due to health issues in an interview with his band Genesis on “BBC Breakfast.”

Collins’ drumming duties have been passed off to his 20-year-old son Nic, but he remains the band’s lead vocalist.

Collins told BBC Media and Arts Correspondent David Sillito on Thursday, “I’m kind of physically limited a bit, which is extremely disappointing because, you know, I’d want to be playing up there with my son.”

Sillito then inquired about Collins’ ability to play the drums, to which Collins replied, “No.”

I’d love to, but I can hardly grasp a stick in this hand, so there are some physical limitations.”

The vocalist of “You’ll Be In My Heart” first announced in 2009 that he could no longer play drums owing to a serious spine injury.

“Because of the posture I drum in, my vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord. It’s the result of years of playing. According to Page Six, he claimed, “I can’t even hold the sticks properly without it hurting; I used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through.”

Collins, despite this, stated that he will continue to perform.

In 2017, however, the iconic artist was involved in an accident that landed him in the hospital.

Collins had to undergo stitches near his eye after slipping in the restroom and striking his head on a chair.

Sillito asked the “One More Night” singer if he was thinking about retiring from touring due to his age and health problems. “We’re all men our age, and I think — to some extent — yeah, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” the singer remarked.

“I don’t know if I want to go out on the road any longer,” he said.

The band did not say whether or not the tour’s dates and locations would change. Collins and the rest of the band, which includes Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Daryl Stuermer, and Collin’s son Nic, announced in April that the North American portion of the tour will kick off on Nov. 15 in Chicago.