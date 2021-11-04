Is NeNe Leakes Reuniting With ‘RHOA’? Andy Cohen’s return to the cast is a possibility.

NeNe Leakes is open to returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after announcing her departure from the Bravo reality show more than a year ago.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Real,” Leakes said that she was open to returning to “RHOA” if certain criteria were satisfied.

“Sure,” she answered, “I’ll be back on the show.” “I’m fine with returning to the program as long as we can sort out a few issues.” I’m glad to be back on the show, and I have some unfinished business with a couple of them, as they confirmed on the show.” To clarify the air, Leakes stated that she would like to meet with Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“I think Andy and I were pretty close for a long time,” Leakes said, “and I love [his kid, Ben]Benny Boo.”

“I assisted in the payment of his baby shower and other expenses. Andy and I should probably sit down and discuss, and then we’ll be off to the races.” Leakes hinted to a rift in her relationship with the “Watch What Happens Live” presenter last September.

Following her exit from the reality show, Leakes took to Twitter to criticize Cohen and Bravo for reducing the number of episodes she featured in.

“Every season, my white counterparts were upgraded and handed full season episodes. I was given less and less each season. “Don’t ask me why,” she tweeted at the time. “Ask @ Andy and @ Bravo.”

In a video posted on YouTube before of “RHOA” Season 13, Leakes announced her departure from the show on Sept. 17, 2020.

“It was a difficult decision for me to make. It was difficult. In 2008, I began working on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Like a rocket, we took off. We took off, after all. You could never have predicted that I would start this small show 13 or 14 years ago and that it would still be going strong 13 or 14 years later. “It is,” she added.

“I’m just so thrilled that I was a part of a genre that allowed Black ensemble reality programs to stand up and be a part of what we all love so much now, reality television,” she says.