Is ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ getting a second season? Mama June Reveals the Premiere Date for Season 6.

Mama June Shannon might have just revealed the premiere date for Season 6 of “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

The 42-year-old reality star and her family are keeping a low profile when it comes to their ongoing reality show. We TV has also yet to confirm the show’s official renewal, leaving viewers to wonder whether “From Not to Hot” will be canceled after five seasons.

Mama June’s most recent TikTok post, on the other hand, may have given optimism to viewers wanting to see more of the controversial grandmother and her daughters. Mama June shared a video on Sunday to advertise a candle company, but it wasn’t the company that piqued her followers’ interest.

In the comments area, several fans evidently asked about her family’s reality show, and Mama June did not shy away from answering the most prevalent topic.

“When are you going to bless my TV again, Queen?” one of the fans inquired.

Mama June swiftly responded, “March or April.”

We TV’s decision to extend “From Not to Hot” for another season was still pending as of mid-November, according to TV Shows Ace. Since then, there hasn’t been any news concerning the show.

Mama June, on the other hand, made a surprise cameo on “The Masked Singer” last month with her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16.

The mother-daughter duo spoke with People after singing Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” together as wildcard contestant Beach Ball, revealing that they chose the song because “it was a really joyful and upbeat tune to dance to.”

When asked why they decided to compete in the singing competition together, Thompson replied it was a “wonderful experience” and something they had never done before.

Mama June hinted that they were still filming Season 6 in the same interview, explaining that starring on “The Masked Singer” was their way of giving their fans something to watch when their reality program wasn’t airing.

“We like to show viewers that we can go outside the box and do something exciting to give them something to watch while our show is being produced.” “At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun and branching out,” she told the site.

Season 5 of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" ended in June.