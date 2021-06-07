Is Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, still in line to the throne after the Sussexes’ demotion?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry have had their second child together. The couple’s daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, had arrived two days earlier, according to news released on June 6. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the couple said in a statement on their Archewell website. She is all we could have hoped for, and we are grateful for the love and prayers we’ve received from all over the world. Thank you for your continuous compassion and support as our family goes through this very important time.”

Many royal fans had doubts regarding the Sussexes’ new arrival after the duke and duchess were officially downgraded on the royal family’s website hours ago, including whether she still has a position in the line of succession to the British throne.

The royal family congratulates Meghan and Harry on the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

Following their interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s comments on his father’s parenting and upbringing, it’s been stated that the Sussexes and the royal family have been at odds. However, the royals put their disagreements aside to use social media to announce Lilibet’s birth.

We are all overjoyed by the good news of baby Lili’s arrival,’ tweeted Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. “Wishing Harry, Meghan, and Archie all the best.”

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana,” Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wrote on the Clarence House Twitter account. “Wishing them all the best at this momentous occasion.”

The birth of her 11th great-grandchild was also announced on Queen Elizabeth II’s account.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the proud parents of Lilibet Diana! The news has delighted the Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild is Lilibet. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK

June 6, 2021 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)

Just before the birth, the duke and duchess were downgraded from the official website.

