Is Lala Kent on her way out of ‘Vanderpump Rules’? At Reunion, Reality Star Says She Felt “Isolated”

After the dramatic taping of the Season 9 reunion, Lala Kent intimated that she might not return to “Vanderpump Rules.”

Kent, 31, discussed her future on Wednesday’s episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, stating that she is unsure whether or not she will return to the hit reality show if Bravo renews it for a 10th season.

“I’d take a big pause if they called me tomorrow and said, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ because I’m not sure whether that’s the space for me anymore,” she said.

One of the reasons she’s considering leaving the program is the recent taping of the Season 9 reunion.

“I didn’t feel really resolved after that reconnection. I felt a little alone and alienated when I went “Kent agreed. “This is my sixth year on the show. No one can deny that I’ve evolved significantly as a person. … But, after that reconnection, I sat back and wondered, ‘Is this the right space for me now, or do we need to do some soul-searching?'” The Season 9 reunion of “Vanderpump Rules” has yet to air, but she intimated that it didn’t go well and that she took the brunt of the backlash while filming it.

“I didn’t hear from anyone on my cast except Raquel [Leviss], who said, ‘Hope you’re doing OK [after the reunion],” says the actress. Kent provided the information, calling it “extremely telling” for her.

Kent, who ended her two-year engagement to Randall Emmett in October, said she was “visibly sad” on set because of her personal problems.

Despite the fact that the cast members were not “evil people,” Kent said it was “eye-opening” because none of her other friends on set, with the exception of Leviss, attempted to reach out and chat to her despite knowing she was “going through something.”

Kent first appeared on the show in Season 4 in 2015, and she has been documenting her relationship with Emmett, 50, on television ever since. In Season 9, the couple discussed their future as they planned their wedding following their September 2018 engagement. They have an 8-month-old baby named Ocean.

Kent, on the other hand, left her romance with the film producer in October after seeing images of him in Nashville with other women.

Leviss and James Kennedy, Kent's co-stars, also called off their five-year engagement this month. The couple claimed in a joint statement that they decided to split up because they had "two different agendas."