Is Karen Derrico Pregnant Again on ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’?

Is the Derrico clan set to expand even further? Deon Derrico, Deon’s father, agrees. He wonders if his wife Karen Derrico is expecting again in a preview for TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 2.

Mom from ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico could be expecting her second child.

Deon and Karen Derrico are the parents of 14 children. Furthermore, they are the parents of various sets of multiples, including two sets of twins, triplets, and quintuplets, as well as two singletons. Karen and Deon’s families have a history of multiple births, and all of their children were born naturally.

The triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver, the last set of Derrico children, arrived in mid-2019. The Derricos have a full house with 14 children (plus a dog). Karen admits they immediately “need a bigger house” in the season 2 premiere. Is it possible, though, that they may soon need to make place for more?

Karen tells her husband in a preview for Season 2 of Doubling Down With the Derricos, “According to this, I’m a week late.”

The prospect of the Derrico family growing even larger does not sit well with everyone.

Deon advises Karen she needs to take a pregnancy test after she expresses her concern to him. His mother, GG, overhears their chat and expresses her displeasure with the prospect of her son and daughter-in-law having additional children.

"Can you tell me what you want me to say?" Do you want me to say something like, 'Oh God, I hope it's good?'" she inquires. "Do you want me to say that?" When is the line drawn, and for what…