Is Kanye West’s Relationship With Kim Kardashian Over? Rapper Vinetria is dating a much younger model, according to reports.

According to a source, Kanye West is moving on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian by dating Vinetria, a much younger model.

According to Page Six Sunday’s exclusive report, the 44-year-old famous rapper is currently dating the 22-year-old signed model and Instagram influencer.

Kanye has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now,” according to a source. Although it is unclear when the two began dating, it should be noted that when the “Donda” hitmaker was interviewed last month, he expressed his desire to reconnect with the mother of his children.

Vinetria was actually with West when he shot Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” interview, which has already gone viral, according to sources. But what’s strange is that Kanye argued in the interview that he and Kim were still legally married, allowing him to refer to her as his “wife.” Following the interview, the Public Image Management model was seen last weekend at Kanye West’s Sunday Service. After making their first public appearance together at Donda Academy’s premiere basketball game in Minneapolis this weekend, it appears like the two are on their way to a more serious dating relationship.

Overtime released a video of West and the model sitting together on the side of the court throughout the game on Twitter. As she watched the game, the model looked amazing in an all-black ensemble. West, on the other hand, appeared focused with his phone and wore headphones.

Vinetria has been steadily growing her social media following, with her Instagram account boasting over 385,000 followers despite only having a few postings. In her most recent post, she uploaded a series of images of herself naked in a bathtub.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s newest appearance comes after it was revealed that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has no plans to reconcile with the father of her children, who he formally changed his name to “Ye” in August.

“At this time, there’s no prospect for reconciliation,” a source told E! News. After struggling for “a long, long time” to make her marriage to West work, a second source told the same outlet that Kim has “hit her breaking point.”

North, who is eight years old, Saint, who is five years old, and Chicago, who is three years old, are Kanye and Kim’s four children. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.