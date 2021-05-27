Is Jimi Hendrix a BBC Banned Artist? It Isn’t As Simple As Some People Make It Out To Be

Jimi Hendrix gave some of the most famous concerts in rock history during his brief tenure. If his performance at Monterey Pop (1967) wasn’t enough, his closing act at Woodstock (1969) was. Hendrix, on the other hand, had plenty more to offer, including an appearance on Happening For Lulu that allegedly got him kicked off the BBC.

Aside from the fact that Hendrix would have been unconcerned with such a prohibition, there is scant proof that one ever existed. Hendrix’s performance on pop diva Lulu’s programme was certainly cut short by BBC producers. And they were furious by Hendrix’s actions on the air that day.

Apart from one threat from a producer, Hendrix’s bandmates and acquaintances generally remembered turmoil on that January day in 1969.

At a 1969 BBC engagement, Jimi Hendrix threw away the script.

When Hendrix performed Happening For Lulu, his band was given a script that required them to perform two fast songs. Following that, Hendrix was expected to join Lulu as she finished the event with her signature song, “To Sir With Love.” (According to Kathy Etchingham, Hendrix never planned to perform with Lulu.)

At least, that’s how it started. “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” was ripped up by Hendrix and his band. Then Lulu launched their second song, Hendrix’s breakthrough hit in the United Kingdom, “Hey Joe.” That song was started by The Experience, but it was cut off approximately halfway through.

Hendrix explained, “Well, we’d like to stop playing this garbage and dedicate a song to the Cream, regardless of what kind of group they could be in.” Hendrix then tore into “Sunshine of Your Love” in tribute to the recently disbanded Cream, after a short cue from his bandmates.

By that point, Happening For Lulu had to come to an end…