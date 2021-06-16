Is Jim Parsons from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ as smart as Sheldon Cooper?

The Big Bang Theory is one of CBS’s most successful sitcoms, a sitcom that introduced fans all over the world to amusing characters like Amy Farrah Fowler and Leonard Hofstadter. After 12 seasons on the air, the show was cancelled in 2019, yet it continues to air in syndication, with new people finding the fan-favorite show every day.

Sheldon Cooper, the eccentric genius with poor social skills, is without a doubt the show’s most popular character. Sheldon Cooper, as played by Jim Parsons, is a true genius — and it turns out that Parsons isn’t too far behind the character he created.

The characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ are incredibly intelligent.

In 2007, CBS broadcasted the first episode of The Big Bang Theory. The sitcom followed a group of academics who live and work in Southern California, as well as their lovely buddy Penny, who also shares an apartment with them. Leonard, Sheldon, Raj, and Howard, the buddies, may be socially awkward, but they are indisputably bright, with each having a high IQ. Most notably, Leonard’s IQ was formerly listed as 173, while Sheldon’s was listed as 187 on the program.

According to Healthline.com, a “average” IQ is at 116 or higher, with an IQ of 130 or higher being regarded exceptionally high. Furthermore, an IQ score has no maximum limit, with some experts estimating that geniuses such as Albert Einstein had an IQ of around 160. Therefore, if Leonard and Sheldon truly had a combined IQ of 360, they would both be considered geniuses.

Jim Parsons plays the genius Sheldon Cooper

Whether or not he is truly a theoretical genius, Sheldon Cooper certainly has a high opinion of his own intelligence. Sheldon not only claimed to have eidetic memory, but stated that he was a child prodigy as well. In his friend group,… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.