Is Jessika Power and Dan Webb still together after ‘Married at First Sight Australia’?

Since its premiere on Lifetime in May 2020, Married at First Sight Australia has been a fan favorite television show that has captivated American fans. Married at First Sight Australia, a social experiment turned reality television show, has grown as popular as the American version of the show, if not more so, thanks to a few striking peculiarities that set it apart from others in the franchise. Jessika Power, a participant who became embroiled in serious scandal and addiction before reemerging as a true survivor, is one of the most interesting characters to appear on the show.

The Australian version of ‘Married at First Sight’ features more ‘drama’ than the American version.

Married at First Sight Australia premiered on the Nine Network in 2015. Although the Australian edition of the series debuted at the same time as the American edition, Married at First Sight Australia has emerged as the true franchise hero.

While both shows have the same premise of strangers being paired together by experts in a nontraditional marriage, the Australian version includes non-legally binding marriage ceremonies, as opposed to the American version, which has the featured couples enter into a legally binding marriage for the duration of their time on the show.

Furthermore, several fans have noticed that Married at First Sight Australia has a lot more drama than the American version of the show, with many contestants reportedly participating in the series in order to obtain fame or a greater social media presence. Whether this is true or not, one cast member in particular has sparked controversy among viewers.

On ‘Married at First Sight Australia,’ Jessika Power has created quite a stir.

