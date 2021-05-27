Is It True That Gene Simmons Insured His Famous Tongue for $1 Million?

Kiss is one of the most well-known rock bands in history. With their distinctive theatrics, the band helped solidify the genre’s growth by packing major venues. Their extravagant stage spectacle garnered them millions of admirers around the world and cemented their status as rock legends. Many Kiss fans find it difficult to separate the band’s concept from frontman and co-founder Gene Simmons.

Kiss’s high-octane performances catapulted him to superstardom, but he’s also become a cultural legend in his own right, thanks to his numerous (and often boasted about) sexual experiences and his remarkable tongue. For many, the image of the star’s ridiculously long tongue is inexorably linked to him.

Gene Simmons’ tongue is how long?

How Kiss’ Gene Simmons “hurt” I Was Made for Lovin’ You co-writer

After performing with Kiss since their inception in 1972, Simmons (born Chaim Witz) is undoubtedly the most recognizable member. Kiss’ stage displays are extravagant, drawing on the spectacle that made singers like David Bowie famous at the time.

For many fans, the most famous feature of Kiss’ stage acts was Simmons’ tongue, which was continually dangling out of his lips or lapping up the crowd’s enthusiasm, in addition to the makeup, flaming guitars, pyrotechnics, and spitting blood. Simmons’ tongue, according to Jack 96.9, is a full 7 inches long and, contrary to popular perception, is completely natural.

Over the years, fans have explored a variety of ridiculous claims regarding the star’s famous tongue being surgically enhanced. Some enthusiasts believe Simmons’ characteristic look was achieved by grafting a cow mouth onto his own. According to Snopes, the star considers this to be his favorite rumor about his enigma.

The rumor was debunked by the famous fact-checking site, which cited Simmons’ autobiography and stated, “Even if the state of medical technology back in the 1970s allowed for human-bovine melding, anyone who has checked out a cow’s tongue at a deli or grocery store meat counter knows how huge one is… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.