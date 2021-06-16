Is it really necessary to continue discussing whether coffee is beneficial for us or not? I’m happy to keep it if it’s a vice.

A tweet is currently becoming popular, and it concludes with the words, “Be polite to yourself about coffee.”

The complete text, as provided by Twitter user ‘Butt Praxis,’ reads: ‘Coffee is beneficial to your health. Every study that has been conducted to prove that coffee is hazardous for you has found that it is at worst neutral and at best beneficial. It’s as if it’s the only thing we’re permitted to enjoy. Be kind to yourself when it comes to coffee’ – and it’s resonating.

In fact, in the time it took me to boil my kettle, it received another several hundred likes and retweets (yes, to make my morning brew).

I, like billions of other individuals, am a coffee addict. The aroma, the flavor, the caffeine rush, and the ritual. As a result, while a decent coffee shop might be wonderful, I prefer to make my own coffee at home.

I know it’ll always be perfect, and I get to enjoy every stage of the process: opening the packet and sniffing it; pottering around barefoot as it brews; taking those first few sips – a signal that I’m ready for the day.

It’s a small pleasure, but it says a lot: I’m choosing to begin my day in a pleasant manner.

Yes, Praxis makes an excellent argument. I’m not prepared to dissect the science or say with confidence if coffee is genuinely “good” or “bad” for our health – but I, like many others, agree with the sentiment.

A recent review of evidence looking at the effects and health associations of coffee consumption, published in The New England Journal of Medicine (Coffee, Caffeine, and Health), turned up positive findings – linking coffee-drinking with reduced risks of a broad range of diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression and certain cancers.

A short Google search reveals that headlines like “coffee is healthy for you” appear frequently. If you look hard enough, you’ll probably find evidence that it has bad consequences. (This is a brief piece.)