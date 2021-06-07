Is it possible to apply eyelash extensions at home? Here’s what occurred when we tried Lashify.

If you, like me, want long, thick lashes but can’t seem to get the hang of falsies and don’t want to spend £30 on salon extensions, you might be shocked to hear that there is another option.

Lashify is a hybrid of strip lashes and extensions that allows you to apply small lash pieces one at a time for a professional, long-lasting look at home.

Is it, however, really that simple? Here’s how I fared when I tried the do-it-yourself route.

What is the process of Lashify?

To begin, you’ll need to purchase the £115 Lashify Control Kit, which includes a Fuse Control Wand.