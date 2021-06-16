Is Gwen Stefani Married to Blake Shelton? New Photos Suggestions of a Secret Wedding

Is it true that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly married? Of all, we all knew they’d tie the knot in the summer of 2021. However, speculations are circulating that they are already married. At the time of writing, neither of them has responded to the rumors. Fans, on the other hand, are ecstatic.

Fans believe Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have married.

Marriage speculations began over the weekend of June 11 when Stefani was seen wearing an apparent diamond wedding band with her engagement ring, according to Page Six. She was out walking with Shelton and her son Apollo in Santa Monica, California, when paparazzi noticed the ring on her finger.

We reached out to Stefani and Shelton’s agents for more information, but had not heard back by the time of publication.

The incident occurred shortly after Stefani’s family hosted a bridal shower for her. The “Luxurious” singer celebrated the occasion by posting a selfie of herself drinking wine and showing off one of her gifts on Instagram. The words “SHE’S GETTING MARRIEEEED” were scrawled across the photo.

January 30, 2021 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Gwen Stefani has finally revealed information about her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton.

In the year 2020, the couple got engaged.

According to Us Weekly, Shelton proposed to Stefani in October while the two were vacationing in his hometown of Oklahoma. “Blake had the ring custom-designed and obtained permission from her father before asking Gwen,” a source told the outlet at the time. Blake’s adherence to tradition meant a great deal to Gwen.”

The couple celebrated the milestone on their social media, sharing a photo of them kissing while Stefani showed off her ring. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… I adore you for the rest of my life. I heard a resounding YES!” Shelton captioned his photo.