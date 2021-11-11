Is ‘General Hospital’ still on the air? On Veterans Day, there will be spoilers for the next episode.

On Veterans Day, viewers of the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” can expect to see a brand new episode of the ABC daytime drama. The network usually airs encore presentations or special episodes during federal holidays.

This time, though, “GH” viewers will be treated to an uninterrupted week of new episodes.

When fans tune in to “GH” on Thursday afternoon, they can expect to see some of their favorite characters’ emotional storylines continue.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) will question if her days at Charlie’s are numbered, according to “General Hospital” spoilers.

Since citizens learned Nina (Maurice Benard) found Sonny (Maurice Benard) in Nixon Falls after he lost his memory and failed to tell him his true name, she hasn’t been welcomed in most locations in Port Charles.

Sonny said in the previous episode that he brought Charlie’s, implying that Nina may no longer be accepted in another PH eatery. Will she be able to persuade Sonny to let her rejoin his company? According to “General Hospital” spoilers, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) will tell Portia (Brook Kerr) about her relationship with Finn (Michael Easton).

Elizabeth’s infatuation with Finn is still growing, but she appears to be having reservations about their future together. Will Portia be able to put Elizabeth’s fears at ease? Austin (Roger Howarth) will send Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) information, according to other “General Hospital” rumors. Scott (Kin Shriner) goes to the gallery to find Ava (Maura West), and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton) finally have some alone time.

The latest episode follows Ingo Rademacher’s departure from the role of Jasper “Jax” Jacks. According to reports, the Australian native has refused to comply with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine obligation and will no longer be seen on the show.

The set’s mandate went into force on November 1st. The final episode of Rademacher will run on Monday, Nov. 22.

Weekdays at 3 p.m. EST, ABC broadcasts “General Hospital.”