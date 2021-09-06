Is ‘General Hospital’ still on the air? Episode of ABC’s Labor Day Delays.

When Labor Day arrives, “General Hospital” hospital viewers will be without their weekly dose of fresh episodes. The soap opera will be preempted for the federal holiday, and ABC will air an encore of the program from November 18, 2020.

According to TV Guide, “Sonny (Maurice Benard) is suspicious,” according to the synopsis for the “GH” episode. Julian (William deVry) employs a novel strategy. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) may have gotten herself into a pickle. Katelyn MacMullen’s Willow is enraged. Michael (Chad Duell) is taken aback.”

When new episodes of “General Hospital” air, viewers can expect plenty of current drama from their favorite characters.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) may get closer as their false romance turns real, and Nina (Cynthia Watros) may focus on covering up her secret life with Sonny in Nixon Falls.

The Labor Day episode postponement comes only weeks after another letdown for “GH” viewers. Burton tested positive for COVID-19 before a gig on his tour with co-star Bradford Anderson last month.

Coastal Talent NYC, on the other hand, indicated that the concert would be rescheduled so that fans may still witness their favorite “GH” couple.

“We regret to inform you that the Stone Cold and Jackal concerts will be rescheduled. All tickets will be rescheduled for new dates to be announced next week. According to Soap Hub, the statement read, “@1steveburton has just tested positive for Covid.”

“He was exposed at work last week and took a test on Wednesday that came back negative, but he took another test this morning to be careful before flying out to do the tour and it came back positive. He is in good health and has no symptoms at the moment. We’re working hard to find another date.”

New episodes of “General Hospital” will air on ABC on Tuesday, September 7 at 3 p.m. EST.