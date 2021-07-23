Is Episode 209 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ airing this week?

Kawaki continues to blame himself for endangering his friends and Konohagakure residents. Kawaki is facing an inner conflict in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 209, while Kara plots something awful against the community.

Due to the Tokyo Olympics, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 209 will most certainly be delayed until August 1.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, uploaded a TV listing revealing the delay.

The official website states that Episode 209 will premiere on Sunday at the time of writing this article. There is a note, however, that the airdate may vary owing to the transmission of the Tokyo Olympics.

Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki, the new Team 7, return to Konohagakure with Naruto after defeating Boro in the other dimension.

The synopsis for Episode 209 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” shows Kawaki recalling the strange incident that occurred inside Boruto and himself.

Kawaki is well aware that Karma is both extremely strong and extremely harmful. He believes his presence poses a threat to Naruto, Himawari, Hinata, and Boruto, who have graciously allowed him to stay with them.

Boruto’s form changed in the previous episode after Momoshiki took over his consciousness. Boruto assaulted Boro, and the Kara Inner couldn’t stand up to Boruto’s abilities.

“Despite being severely damaged by the new Team 7, Boro goes on a rampage, threatening Boruto and the others with annihilation. Boruto awakens unexpectedly, but his mind has been taken over by Momoshiki Otsutsuki! According to Crunchyroll, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 208 has a summary that reads, “As Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki stare in awe, the reborn Momoshiki demonstrates incredible power.”

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

Crunchyroll has Episode 209 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” available for viewing. The video will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles.