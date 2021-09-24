Is Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend as wealthy as he is?

Elon Musk and Grimes have officially broken up, and her net worth hasn’t even come close to the billionaire’s after three years together.

Musk is the world’s second richest person, with a net worth of $197.9 billion, yet his fortune dwarfs that of his ex, who is worth $3 million.

Indeed, the Canadian singer has stated numerous times that she does not accept money from Musk, with whom she shares a one-year-old kid named X A-Xii Musk.

She told Rolling Stone, “Grimes is supported by Grimes.” “I can’t speak what I’m saying and believe what I think and then ask my partner for money.”

Their net worth isn’t the only thing that separates them. While Musk is headquartered in Texas, Grimes is based in California. Their separation has been exacerbated by the distance between them.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, visit each other frequently, and are on good terms,” Musk said to Page Six, which was the first to report their split.

“It’s basically because my work at SpaceX and Tesla needs me to be based in Texas or travel internationally, whereas hers is based in Los Angeles. He said, “She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the neighboring room.”

Grimes may not be the wealthiest woman in the world, but she was the most popular on Twitter following the announcement of their breakup. Over her former boyfriend’s name, her name became the most popular subject on Twitter, with followers offering their thoughts on the breakup.