Is Destiny’s Child Planning a New Album? Here’s Why Fans Believe That.

The banner image of Destiny’s Child’s social media accounts was recently updated, and fans quickly believed that a new song was on the way.

Followers took to Twitter in anticipation of a possible reunion for the group, which had officially disbanded in 2006. An update in the header of the group’s Twitter and Facebook profiles led fans to Twitter in anticipation of a possible reunion for the group, which had officially disbanded in 2006. Others demanded that old music be reissued, while others were willing to reminisce about Destiny’s Child’s popularity, which included classics like “Survivor” and “Say My Name.”

The group and its record company have yet to confirm a reunion, although ET talked with group member Kelly Rowland in February after former bandmates Beyonce and Michelle Williams paid her a visit to meet her son, Noah.

“Just recently, the girls were over here at the house, and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just… Rowland told ET in February, “Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is definitely a gift.”

“It’s a gift since we’ve known each other for so long and the profession doesn’t develop friendships… It’s just the way things are, and we still have each other after all these years, and I’m glad for them and consider them a highlight of my life. She said, “Not professionally, but our relationship and sisterhood — you’re going to make me cry.”

Despite the fact that the three women have successfully established their separate career paths after parting ways, they have remained friends over the years and have reunited for musical concerts on occasion. The girls have also been there for one other when it comes to marriage, mental health, and parenting.

Beyonce, Michelle, and Kelly gathered for another “check in” in May, this time to promote Williams’ new book, “Checking In.”

“It’s OK to not be OK, and it’s OK to tell someone you’re not OK,” Michelle told Kelly during the live chat, which she shared on Instagram and was also covered by ET. “Because that’s something I should’ve done with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things, but I’ve never been completely honest about how I was.”