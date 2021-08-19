Is DaBaby Changing His Music Style To R&B? Rapper Cracks Jokes As His Career Collapses Following Homophobic Rant

DaBaby, a rapper whose career has stalled, joked on Tuesday about transitioning to R&B. The 29-year-old made homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, prompting a social media outrage.

He tweeted a video of himself and his kid singing J.Cole’s “Power Trip” with the comment, “They done canceled yo daddy twin, I’m switching to R&B, F*** a rap.”

pic.twitter.com/VyR9oSN77R DaBaby says he’s been cancelled and is switching to R&B.

The comments imply that he is aware of the consequences and the price he has paid.

DaBaby’s career suffered a setback after he requested the audience to put their phones away during his performance if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll kill you in 2-3 weeks” and if they “didn’t suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot.”

The remarks drew a strong backlash from the LGBTQ community in Miami, which has one of the highest percentages of same-sex partner homes in the country. He was also dropped from the Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas music events. Dua Lipa, his co-artist, described his remarks as “horrifying.”

Since his debut in 2019, DaBaby has released three studio albums.

Yeah, I’m not trying to hear Dababy do r&b; instead, I’m praying for the love of God.

twitter.com/c1XFAoxx6O