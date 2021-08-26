Is Chris Harrison Coming Back To TV? Report: Host ‘Doing Great,’ Won’t Retire After ‘Bachelor’ Exit

According to a rumor, Chris Harrison has no intentions to retire following his resignation from the “Bachelor” franchise.

Harrison, 50, announced his departure from the program in June, after nearly two decades as host of “The Bachelor.” However, “he’s not ready to retire just yet,” according to an unknown insider, it may only be a matter of time until he returns to television.

“He will undoubtedly make a comeback in the near future and will announce his return on television once everything is finalized,” the insider continued.

Harrison has used this time since stepping down as host to spend time with his children. With his ex-wife Gwen Harrison, he has a son Joshua, 19, and a daughter Taylor, 17. They had been married for eight years before they divorced in 2012. In 2018, he began dating Lauren Zima, 33.

The source informed the newspaper, “Chris Harrison is actually doing terrific.” “He’s savoring this time with his kids and deepening his bond with Lauren. When he’s not traveling or vacationing, he lives a low-key life in Texas.”

Harrison turned 50 last month, and he and Zima recently celebrated their anniversary. He “sees this time as practically a new chapter of his life and is working out what’s going to be his next best move,” according to the insider.

Harrison’s permanent replacement has yet to be announced by ABC. In Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” former “Bachelorettes” Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stood in for him. They’ll be back for Michelle Young’s season, which will air later this year.

Meanwhile, for Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” the network has engaged a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts, including David Spade, Lil Jon, and Lance Bass.

Despite the fact that Harrison is no longer a part of the production, the source claims that he is not bitter over his departure. In reality, he is said to have maintained contact with certain former cast members and crew members with whom he worked for many years.

The insider continued, “He still remains in touch with several staff and former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ cast members.” “Everyone on the show that was close to him on the show misses him and wishes he was still there.”

When facing fire for defending Rachael Kirkconnell after images of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018 revealed, Harrison took a step back. Four months after his “Extra” conversation with Rachel from Season 13 of the Bachelorette. Brief News from Washington Newsday.