Is Barack Obama Really to Blame for the Success of Key & Peele?

Although Key and Peele was the most popular Comedy Central sketch show since Chappelle’s Show, the eponymous duo, Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele, attribute their success to someone much bigger.

Former President Barack Obama, according to the series’ namesakes, helped pave the way for the series. While this was merely a comedy sketch, the manner they came up with it, the fact that it became a famous sketch, and all that has followed indicate why they are so well-respected to this day.

What was the show ‘Key and Peele’ about?

According to IMDB, Key and Peele debuted in 2012 and became Comedy Central’s new faces for the next four years. With as much knowledge as it did humor, the show explored race, class, current events, and the contrasts in human behavior. As a result, fans flocked to them, making them the most popular comedy pair of the twenty-first century.

They spoke with NPR in 2013 about the success of their sketch program, including a reoccurring joke in which they attributed the previous President with the show’s conception.

Getting ahold of society

It’s no coincidence that Key and Peele, both biracial comedians, rose to fame at a time when Barack Obama was the talk of the town. As a result, they came up with the notion of crediting the show’s creation to then-President Barack Obama. After all, he made being multiracial acceptable. NPR interviewed Key about it.

Key told the station, “We actually felt like Obama was kind of accountable for us even getting a program in the first place because there’s this biracial person who could have to ride the split between two different ethnicities.”

While this joke was perfect on its face, the pair saw it as a great method to demonstrate the contrasts between black and white. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.