Is Aaron Rodgers still seeing Shailene Woodley? In the midst of breakup rumors, their relationship status is unknown.

According to a source, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have a “non-traditional” relationship.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback turned 38 on Dec. 2, and his fiancée, 30, was not present for the celebrations, according to People. Woodley also failed to notice the event on social media, leading some followers to wonder about their relationship status.

According to a source close to the “Divergent” star, this indicates nothing and the couple’s relationship is still going strong.

“They have a unique, non-traditional relationship,” the anonymous insider explained.

“Aaron and Shailene are still together. In that way, it’s not surprising that they don’t write about one other’s birthdays and are quite discreet about their personal lives.” The couple, who met in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, has kept their relationship mostly hidden from the public view since they began dating.

Rodgers revealed his engagement during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS in February, when he won the Most Valuable Player award. In his acceptance speech, he honored his “fiancée,” but he didn’t name her.

However, allegations quickly spread that he proposed to Woodley since she was his final love connection.

In an interview later that month, Woodley confirmed that they are engaged, showing off her diamond ring and admitting that Rodgers proposed a while ago.

“As a result, it’s amusing. “Everyone is freaking out right now, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,'” she told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”” In September, the NFL player expressed his dissatisfaction with being separated from the “Big Little Lies” actress, who lives in Los Angeles. Because Woodley is busy with a variety of projects, the athlete’s choice to play another season with the Packers “came at a nice time” for him. They can focus on their separate jobs.

“It will, in my opinion, be beneficial. Her office was closed for an entire year [during the coronavirus outbreak], and she has a number of initiatives lined up “Rodgers told Haute Living about it. “She appreciates her work and her own schedule, which I understand she enjoys as well.” Rodgers was recently chastised after testing positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that, despite claiming to be “immunized” in August, he was unvaccinated.

When reports appeared that he had been seen out in California during his quarantine period, Woodley defended Rodgers, claiming that the photographs circulating online were a hoax.