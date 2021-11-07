Is a £105 oil diffuser worth it, according to the Volant review?

I adore candles, not so much for the flame that they produce, but more for the scent that they emit.

It’s no wonder that certain scents are connected with different hobbies – I’m sure I’m not the only one who has a go to sleep candle, a relaxing candle, and a concentration candle – and that they’re popular in so many houses.

However, I find that open flames are both alarming and off-putting (and completely not allowed in some buildings).

Especially if you have small children or don’t live in a minimalistic condition all of the time.

This is where Volant comes in; this chic diffuser is simple to operate. You simply place it on any surface of your choice (the wire is easy to tuck away if you’re using it on a cupboard), and the entire area is changed in no time.

I didn’t detect any effect from the diffuser at first, but after leaving the room and returning, I noticed a significant difference in aroma.

Focus, which has cinnamon, vanilla, and clementine, is my current favorite smell. It’s pleasant enough to get me in the zone without being distracting.

They do, however, have a wide selection of scents, each created with a unique combination to capture the ideal mood or setting.

Reading with rain or cabin sounds in the background is one of my favorite things to do; it’s quite peaceful (although hearing my washing machine run doesn’t exactly have the same impact).

As a result, I’m a big lover of the Cabin scent, which is produced with a variety of wood essential oils and gives an ethereal touch to any evening.

The oils can be used for massages, but only when combined with a carrier oil, and I’m a great fan.

The distinctive blends range in price from £11 to £35 per bottle, with sets starting at £51.

The beautiful diffuser costs £105, which, while it certainly adds a lovely touch to any area, may be too much for some individuals.

So, is it worthwhile to invest in them?

That is debatable. If you’re anything like me, you enjoy switching up your smells. “Summary concludes.”