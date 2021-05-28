Is 50 Cent Leaving the ‘Power’ Universe Due to Starz Drama?

Power, which was created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is one of television’s most popular brands. The original series starred Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, one of New York’s most notorious drug lords who is seeking to make a clean break. James hopes to leave his volatile past behind with a new nightclub, Truth, his wife, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), and their three children.

However, James quickly discovers that getting legit will be far more difficult than he anticipated. Tommy (Joseph Sikora), his nasty closest friend and business partner, has no intention of leaving the drug game. Things become much more tricky when his high school lover Angela (Lela Loren) returns to the picture.

Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence are four more spinoffs from the series, which ended with a bang after six seasons.

Is 50 Cent, who has been an integral component of the Power Universe brand and the Starz network, abandoning the franchise and network?

How did 50 Cent become involved with the film ‘Power’?

Courtney A. Kemp, a formidable showrunner, created Power. Kemp hooked up with 50 Cent, an executive producer on the Power franchise who has expanded his talents far beyond rapping. He also appeared in the first season of the show and directed an episode.

“There is no version of Power that works without our partnership,” Kemp told Variety. He’s been a fantastic producer for a long time.” Both Kemp and Starz have praised 50 Cent with keeping Power fans engaged and driving the show’s popularity. The original series was the second-most-watched drama on cable, after only HBO’s Game of Thrones.

There have, however, been some squabbles between the artist and the network.

