Irina Shayk Only Likes Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband ‘As A Friend’ After Kanye West’s Heartbreak

Irina Shayk appears to have abandoned her plans to date Kanye West.

According to Page Six, the 35-year-old Russian model turned down the 44-year-old American rapper’s offer to join him in Paris for a couture show.

Shayk turned down West’s offer because she doesn’t envision them having a genuine romantic relationship, according to a source who spoke to the site exclusively on Tuesday. According to the source, the model views the fashion designer as a friend and nothing more.

“She likes him as a friend but isn’t interested in dating him. She doesn’t want the press to think they’re dating, which would have happened if she showed up [in Paris with him], according to the insider.

The two superstars made headlines and even fueled relationship speculations last month when they were pictured together in Provence, France, celebrating West’s birthday.

If Shayk accepted West’s recent offer, they would have had to cope with rumours tying them romantically for another month, according to the source. In contrast to the rumors, the tipster stated that their sighting last month was quite friendly.

“She attended his birthday party as a guest of a friend. “There were 50 other individuals there,” the insider stated, before adding that Shayk is “happy” to be single right now and does not want to be “linked with anyone” at this time.

When rumours of a romantic relationship between West and Shayk broke last month, people assumed it was a sign that he was moving on from his 40-year-old ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West drew even more attention when he unfollowed Kardashian and her family on Twitter just days after his encounter with Shayk.

Meanwhile, the recording artist and the model had known each other for a long time before relationship allegations surfaced. In 2012, Shayk posed for West’s Yeezy line, and she also participated in his “Power” music video from 2010.

Shayk was formerly married to Hollywood star Bradley Cooper for four years. They split up in 2019, but they’re still getting along as co-parents to their 4-year-old daughter Lea.