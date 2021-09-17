Irina Shayk on Kanye West’s Relationship Rumors: “I’m Just Keeping It To Myself.”

In a new interview, Irina Shayk officially addressed her suspected relationship with Kanye West.

In an interview with Highsnobiety on Thursday, the Russian model was probed about her romance with the “Donda” artist. She didn’t confirm their relationship, but she did recognize that it was rumored.

“There will be a rumor tomorrow that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then it’ll be someone else after tomorrow,” Shayk remarked. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just hiding it.”

In June, West and Shayk made news when they were photographed together in the South of France for his 44th birthday. They stayed at Villa La Coste for three nights.

“She seemed to be smitten. He invited her to France, which she gladly accepted, according to a source who spoke to People at the time. “They aren’t officially dating, but both parties are interested.”

“They have known each other professionally for years,” the source stated. He’s been after her for a few weeks now. Kanye is a master of persuasion. He spent time with her in New York City before they flew to France to celebrate his birthday.”

Another insider told Us Weekly that they were dating and that they were “officially an item.” According to the insider, they had been dating for a few months.

“Irina and Kanye have spent time together and are getting to know each other. He’s always thought she was lovely, and they’re both excited to see where this goes,” added a second anonymous insider.

According to a second source, Kim Kardashian is cool with West dating Shayk. According to reports, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress wished for her hubby to be “happy and healthy.”

A source informed People that Kardashian and Shayk were not friends. As a result, there was no “weirdness” regarding West’s date with Shayk.

However, another source said in August that West and Shayk had already called it quits after months of dating. They supposedly recognized they didn’t make good romantic partners.

People quoted an unnamed insider as saying, “It was never a serious item that took off.” “Kanye has been focusing on his career and spending time with his children. This is his primary emphasis. Right now, he doesn’t have time to date.”

Another insider told Us Weekly, “Kanye and Irina are finished, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there.”