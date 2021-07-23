Irina Shayk Hugs Jason Sudeikis After Dinner Following Kanye West’s Whirlwind Romance

Irina Shayk was caught chatting up Jason Sudeikis following her brief affair with Kanye West.

The “Ted Lasso” star and the Russian model were photographed Tuesday at the Hunt & Fish Club in Midtown for a festive meal. The pair were also seen laughing and hugging in the photographs acquired by Page Six.

Shayk was dressed entirely in black at the time of the sighting. Meanwhile, the actor-comedian wore a multicolored sweater. Prior to their encounter, Sudeikis appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote the upcoming second season of “Ted Lasso,” They filmed at the Ed Sullivan Theater, which is located within a ten-minute walk from the restaurant where he and Shayk dined. He arrived shortly after 8 p.m.

Sudeikis was spotted with Shayk and approximately a dozen other celebrities at a steakhouse party hosted by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, according to a source. Additionally, co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein accompanied the 45-year-old actor. Both were enjoying their July birthdays.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member appeared to be in a good mood. He is now single and has ended his informal relationship with Keeley Hazell. According to a source, Sudeikis was never truly committed to the British model, who also appeared on “Ted Lasso,”

“He is not in any relationship,” the anonymous tipper stated. “He is not aware of anyone. He is very emphatically not with Keeley. He is spending time with his children and concentrating on ‘Ted Lasso.'”

Keeley was apparently absent from the dinner, which featured seafood towers and exuberant dessert plates. Meanwhile, Shayk came at 9:30 p.m. with her manager. It is uncertain whether she was in town for business or for fun. Their dinner lasted many hours, and the company departed at approximately 12:30 a.m.

According to the site, Shayk’s encounter with Sudeikis was purely pleasant. However, she remains unmarried following her whirlwind affair with West.

Shayk and West’s romance gained attention after they were pictured together in Provence, France, on his birthday. However, an insider previously stated that they were cooling down because of the model’s “as a friend.” with the rapper.

“She admires him as a friend but is not interested in pursuing a relationship with him. She is averse to the suggestion that they are dating, which would have been made in the news had she appeared [in Paris with him]“Page Six was informed by an unnamed source.