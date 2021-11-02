Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are rumored to be reuniting for Halloween.

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are rumored to have reunited for Halloween. This comes after Shayk shared a photo on Instagram of herself posing with a person dressed as a gorilla, which matched Cooper’s gorilla costume from 2017.

Shayk was dressed as a black cat and stood next to someone dressed as a gorilla in the photo. Shayk also shared a fuzzy shot of what appeared to be her gorilla buddy trick-or-treating in the city streets alongside her.

Despite the fact that the individual in the gorilla suit only had his blue eyes visible through the disguise, some fans immediately recognized Cooper.

“Does that look like Bradley Cooper?” “OMG,” one fan exclaimed. Another person exclaimed, “Oh hi Bradley!”

Some fans pointed out that Cooper’s gorilla costume was similar to one he donned with Shayk at a Halloween party in 2017. Cooper wore a fuzzy gorilla outfit and Shayk wore a Catwoman costume with thick whiskers and vivid red lips when the couple took their 7-month-old daughter Lea trick-or-treating.

There are rumors that the former couple reunited for Halloween to dress up their daughter, who is now four, in the identical costumes they wore four years ago. Cooper was seen last week in New York City shopping for a little pumpkin and eerie masks in preparation for Halloween.

Cooper and Shayk dated for four years before splitting up in 2019. Despite the breakup, they have remained good friends and are taking turns caring for their child.

The ex-couple reconnected in February 2020 at a BAFTAs after-party and appeared to be on excellent terms. An insider told E! at the time that Cooper and Shayk still see one other now and then to bond with Lea.

The source claimed, “They have a nice system in place for Lea, and they take turns with her.” “They also get together as a family and do things together when they have the opportunity.” They talk frequently and are currently good friends. “They both care deeply about their daughter and come together for her,” the insider continued.