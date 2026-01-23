Ireland Celebrates Oscar Nominations for Leading Film Talents

As the Academy Awards shortlist is revealed, Ireland’s film industry has garnered significant recognition, with multiple Irish nominees making their mark in various categories. The announcement has sparked a wave of congratulations from officials and industry leaders, highlighting the achievements of Irish filmmakers and performers.

Irish Talent Dominates the Nominations

President Catherine Connolly shared her well-wishes on social media, congratulating Jessie Buckley, John Kelly, Richard Baneham, Maggie O’Farrell, and production companies like Element Pictures and Wild Atlantic Pictures for their nominations. Connolly expressed pride in the continued international acknowledgment of Irish film and its artists.

Element Pictures has seen particular success, with its film “Bugonia” earning four nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Ed Guiney, co-CEO of Element Pictures and the film’s producer, spoke about his pride in the team behind the film. “We’re delighted to see such recognition during this awards season,” Guiney remarked. The film’s star, Emma Stone, received a nomination for Best Actress, while the movie also earned nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Among the other notable nominees is Jessie Buckley, who has been nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal in “Hamnet.” Arts Minister Patrick O’Donovan praised Buckley’s “incredible range” and expressed his support ahead of the ceremony. “The whole of Killarney, Kerry, and Ireland will be cheering her on,” O’Donovan said.

In total, “Hamnet” secured eight Oscar nominations, including one for screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell, who adapted her own 2020 novel into the screenplay. The film’s director, Chloe Zhao, worked alongside O’Farrell on the adaptation.

Richard Baneham, known for his work on the “Avatar” franchise, earned another nomination in the Visual Effects category for his contributions to “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” Baneham, who already holds two Oscar statuettes for previous installments of the series, is now vying for a third award.

Irish Productions Shine Across Multiple Categories

Wild Atlantic Pictures, based in Dublin, has also made its mark, with its film “Blue Moon” nominated in two categories: Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor for Ethan Hawke. The Irish film “Retirement Plan,” supported by Screen Ireland, is in contention for Best Animated Short Film. Featuring the voice of Domhnall Gleeson, the film was backed by the Frameworks animated short film scheme, which is a collaboration between Screen Ireland and RTE.

Desiree Finnegan, chief executive of Screen Ireland, celebrated the nominations, calling them a “remarkable recognition” of Irish creative talent. “This is a powerful moment for the Irish screen industry and underlines the importance of supporting and investing in filmmakers and artists,” she stated. With the Oscars fast approaching, the Irish contingent is expected to make a strong showing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 15, 2026.