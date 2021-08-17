Ireland Baldwin Says Her New Tattoo Doesn’t Look Like Kendall Jenner’s.

Ireland Baldwin explained the backstory behind her new tattoo to her followers, clarifying that it is not an image of Kendall Jenner. On Sunday, the 25-year-old eldest daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and model Kim Basinger shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram.

Ireland stated on her Instagram story on Monday, “My tattoo isn’t Kendall Jenner.” The tattoo depicts a dark-haired girl dressed in the 1960s pin-up style.

Some admirers have pointed out that Ireland’s latest tattoo bears a striking resemblance to the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

According to People, Ireland clarified the issue on Instagram, saying, “She’s lovely tbh, so I’ll take it…But it’s actually an artwork done in the ’60s.”

Baldwin expressed gratitude to the tattoo artist who made her most recent tattoo, which covered a large chunk of her upper right arm.

“Thank you @parkermidnight for bringing her to life,” she captioned, tagging tattoo artist Parker B. from Oregon.

Ireland’s tattoo depicts a dark-haired nude woman with glistening gems in her sensitive regions. The tattoo’s naked woman appears to be kneeling on a seashore.

Parker also tweeted a photo of Baldwin’s tattoo, as well as a brief video of the colors she used. She also displayed a photo of the original magazine artwork that served as the idea for the tattoo.

“I’m completely enamored with this painting. Swipe to see the original old magazine artwork on which this is based. (I’ll add some good quality images later ),” Parker captioned the post, which she also shared on Sunday.

On Monday, Baldwin added a couple additional thoughts regarding her tattoos to her Instagram Story.

“I also adore my tattoos and will continue to acquire them because it’s my body, life is short, and it’s none of your business,” she added.

“Also… you believed I was attempting to make you look a specific way? Wait, you thought I was going to quit getting tattoos because Bilbo Baggins in my comments said I wasn’t as hot as I used to be? “Ireland” was written in the caption.

“Also, I apologize profusely to Bilbo Baggins for that insult,” she said. “He wasn’t deserving of that.”