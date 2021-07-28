Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claims that “trusting the West Doesn’t Work.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, said on Wednesday that the outgoing government’s experience dealing with foreign powers, particularly the United States, showed that “trusting the West does not work.”

The 2015 nuclear deal with major nations, President Hassan Rouhani’s signature diplomatic success, provided Iran some reprieve from international sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

However, it was sabotaged in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who unilaterally pulled out of the accord and reimposed harsh penalties.

“Future generations should take advantage of this opportunity. During this administration, it became evident that trusting the West does not work,” Khamenei told outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet.

Rouhani’s government has been in talks with major powers since April to bring Washington back into the pact, but a solution now appears improbable until next month, when he takes over to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

According to Khamenei, Washington has made a condition for returning to the 2015 agreement to include “a sentence… that (states) some problems be discussed in the future, or we would have no agreement.”

His official website paraphrased him as saying, “With that sentence, they want to have an excuse for their next meddlings with the (agreement) itself — missiles and regional concerns.”

One of Trump’s key objections of the 2015 agreement was that it did not address Iran’s ballistic missile development or its alleged meddling in regional affairs.

Non-nuclear problems have never been included in the accord, which is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Khamenei also chastised the United States for refusing to “guarantee that (it) will not break the pact in the future” by unilaterally withdrawing, as Trump did in 2018.

“Whenever you put off topics like agreements with the West or negotiations with the West and America, you were stuck and couldn’t move forward,” he told the Rouhani administration.

“Because they aren’t willing to assist. After all, they are the adversary.”

Joe Biden, Trump’s successor, has signaled his willingness to return to the nuclear deal, and has held indirect conversations with Iran in addition to formal talks with the agreement’s remaining members, the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia.

Raisi, Rouhani’s successor, is an ultra-conservative who has indicated support for the nuclear talks, arguing that the US sanctions against Iran must be lifted.

Iran’s ultraconservative side, which holds a deep aversion to the US, has frequently chastised Rouhani over the 2015 nuclear deal.

Raisi stated that his administration will back talks that “protect national interests.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.