INTERVIEW WITH Kevin Hickman: How a ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Editor’s Voice Ended Up in the Film

Seeing the finished product of a blockbuster film is exciting, and it’s what most people go to the theaters to see. However, months, if not years, of development go into all of the special effects and actors. Of course, this includes editing, which can make or break a film. Kevin Hickman, one of the first assistant editors on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, talked about his experiences on the film and other projects he’s worked on. In the process, I learned how an editor became one of the voices in one of the year’s most popular films.

Kevin Hickman is a film editor who has worked on a number of high-profile projects.

What ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Can Teach ‘Star Wars’ About Good Spin-Offs

Hickman went to the University of North Carolina to study directing but soon realized that editing would allow him to progress his profession in many ways. And he didn’t return the stare.

“I fell in love with how editing can influence emotion, emotions,” he explains, noting how editing can change a “entire scene” or movie.

Hickman went on to work on a number of big-name films, including Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Nightcrawler, as a first assistant editor, assistant editor, and more. He does, however, have a variety of projects. And he notes that there’s a common thread running across all of his work – he’s worked as a visual effects editor on comedies like Confessions of a Shopaholic and as an assistant editor on animated features like Monster House.

“When it comes to editing, there are a lot of similar techniques. He says, “There’s a reality documentary, you know, television, comedies.” “There are many distinct editing approaches, but they all have one thing in common… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.