Internet users slam Attention Seeker: Chrissy Teigen’s Mental Health Post

Chrissy Teigen faced backlash from social media users following a recent tweet about mental health. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old model resorted to Instagram to give admirers an update on her mental health. Many people, however, were not pleased with the post.

Teigen’s message drew a lot of attention on Twitter, with people reacting to it.

“Very depressed,” one of the users tweeted. Chrissy Teigen wants us to know how upset she is because she is a hateful twat who can no longer enjoy being a twat on social media. She also stated that she requires time away from her couch, despite the fact that she had recently returned from a two-week vacation in Italy with family and friends.”

“Chrissy Teigen has over 13 million Twitter followers and she’s sending letters about how sad she is to be canceled,” another commenter observed. The craziness has to come to an end.”

Teigen was also accused by several internet users of being thirsty for social media attention. “How can Christy Teigen be so needy for social media attention to the point of depression,” one person wrote. Chrissy Teigen’s money, please. “You’d never see me again,” he said.

“Cubans are being slaughtered by their government in the streets, but did you know that Chrissy Teigen is unhappy because nobody is paying attention to her on Instagram anymore?” said another commenter, comparing Teigen’s anguish to the present situation in Cuba.

After an Instagram post in which she discussed sadness and cancel culture, the model was chastised.

Teigen stated in a lengthy Instagram post, “It just seems so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online realm yet feel like absolute sh-t in real life.” “Going outside stinks and doesn’t feel right, yet being alone at home with my thoughts makes my gloomy mind race.”

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing, and I have learnt a whollllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll “Only a few people comprehend it, and there’s no way to tell until you’re in it. And it’s difficult to talk about it in that light because you’ll certainly come out as whiny when you’ve plainly made a mistake. It’s really awful. There is no such thing as victory. But, in any case, there is never any here. All I know is that I love you guys, that I miss you people, and that I just needed an honest time with you because I’m tired of feeling unwell all day.”

Teigen apologized to Courtney Stodden, a fellow model, in May after Stodden alleged that Teigen “would secretly DM me and tell me to murder.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.