International Films Lead Record-Breaking Nominations at 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards nominations, announced on January 22, 2026, have set a new standard for global recognition and diversity in cinema. With international films dominating the slate and multiple records shattered, this year’s Oscar race promises to be historic. Among the leading stories is the prominence of films from Brazil, Norway, and the rising presence of female filmmakers.

International Films Make Historic Strides

This year’s nominations are highlighted by the breakthrough of international films, with Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value and Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent leading the charge. Sentimental Value has garnered nine nominations, including Best Director for Trier, edging out heavyweights like Guillermo del Toro. The film now stands as a frontrunner, just behind the all-time record-setting Sinners, which claimed 16 nominations.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Stellan Skarsgård became the first actor in a non-English language film to receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in Sentimental Value. This marks a milestone in the history of the Oscars, with four performers from non-English films—Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Renate Reinsve, and Wagner Moura—earning acting nominations. This surpasses the previous record of three set in 1976.

Meanwhile, The Secret Agent, set against Brazil’s 1970s military dictatorship, made a splash with nominations for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. The film also earned recognition for its lead actor, Wagner Moura, who became the first Brazilian ever nominated for Best Actor. Moura’s performance as Armando, a man entangled in conspiracy and surveillance, has already earned him accolades such as the Cannes Best Actor prize, a Golden Globe, and a New York Film Critics Circle award.

Moura reflected on the political inspiration behind the project, sharing with The Hollywood Reporter, “Kleber and I, and many other artists and intellectuals in Brazil, were looking at what was happening and thought, ‘What are we going to do?’ The Secret Agent came from that situation.”

Women’s Representation and New Categories

The 2026 Oscars also saw a significant shift toward greater recognition of women in film. Notable milestones include the Spanish film Sirât, which made history with an all-women sound team nominated for Best Sound—Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, and Yasmina Praderas. Additionally, Autumn Durald Arkapaw became only the fourth woman to ever be nominated for Best Cinematography, while Charmaine Chan earned a nomination for Visual Effects, further advancing women’s representation in technical categories.

This year marks a significant achievement for female directors as well, with the seventh consecutive year featuring at least one woman helming a Best Picture nominee. Chloé Zhao’s nomination for Hamnet brings the total of women directors nominated to 11, with Zhao becoming the second to receive multiple nods after Jane Campion.

In a move that reflects the Academy’s evolving priorities, a new category, Achievement in Casting, was introduced, with The Secret Agent among the first to be nominated in this category.

Another trend this year is the continued presence of non-English-language films in the Best Picture race. For the eighth consecutive year, at least one non-English film has been nominated for the coveted prize. While only Parasite has won both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film, both The Secret Agent and Sentimental Value are vying for both honors, which could lead to more groundbreaking history.

The 2026 nominations also celebrate career milestones, with Amy Madigan receiving her first nomination in 40 years, one of the longest gaps in Oscar history. Other returning nominees include Benicio Del Toro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Emma Stone, while Timothée Chalamet stands out as the only actor to be nominated in consecutive years.

With the ceremony scheduled for March 15, 2026, and hosted by Conan O’Brien, the upcoming Academy Awards are poised to celebrate not only outstanding films but also an unprecedented level of diversity and innovation. The world will be watching to see how this new era of the Oscars unfolds.