Instagram Like Stirs Beckham Family Drama Amid Wedding Allegations

The Beckham family is once again at the center of a social media firestorm following new allegations from Brooklyn Beckham about his infamous wedding. The drama escalated when his younger brother, Cruz Beckham, liked an Instagram video mocking their mother, Victoria, fueling speculation about family tensions.

Public Tensions Ignite After Wedding Incident

The situation began with an Instagram Reel posted by comedian Olly Hume, who recreated a moment from Brooklyn Beckham’s April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach. In the video, Hume impersonates a wedding DJ announcing Victoria Beckham as the first dance partner for Brooklyn, before playing Ginuwine’s “Pony,” a track with suggestive dance connotations. The video’s caption, which referenced Victoria’s actions at the wedding, read “Interesting moves Victoria,” and quickly went viral.

When Cruz Beckham, aged 20, liked the post, it caught the attention of fans, sparking both amusement and surprise. Some commenters remarked on the significance of Cruz’s gesture, considering the ongoing public rift between Brooklyn and their parents. The like seemed to confirm the friction within the Beckham family, already exacerbated by Brooklyn’s recent Instagram statement.

In a lengthy post from January 19, 2026, Brooklyn opened up about his strained relationship with his parents, accusing his mother of ruining his wedding’s first dance. He explained that after weeks of planning a romantic moment with his wife, Nicola, Victoria unexpectedly took his place for the dance, leaving Brooklyn “uncomfortable and humiliated” in front of the 500 guests. This public airing of grievances added fuel to the fire, highlighting the growing family divide.

Brooklyn also revealed that the couple had renewed their wedding vows in August 2025, in an effort to replace the painful memories from the original ceremony with happier ones. “We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” he explained.

Victoria and David’s Measured Responses

While Brooklyn’s revelations have dominated headlines, Victoria Beckham has remained largely silent on the matter, opting for subtle responses. On January 21, 2026, she posted on Instagram to celebrate the birthday of her former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, sharing a nostalgic throwback photo with a warm message. The timing, just days after Brooklyn’s statement, raised eyebrows, but Victoria made no direct mention of the family turmoil.

Meanwhile, David Beckham, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, addressed the broader issue of social media and his children’s use of the platform. He acknowledged that his kids had made mistakes but stressed the importance of learning from those errors. “What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous, but they learn by making mistakes,” David said. His comments came as the Beckham family faced heightened scrutiny over their public personas and private struggles.

In an attempt to reinforce her professional image amid the ongoing family drama, Victoria Beckham is reportedly bolstering her team. A job advertisement surfaced on January 22, 2026, for a press assistant and a social media intern for her fashion brand. The roles aim to help manage media relations and boost the brand’s communication efforts as the family navigates the growing storm of public attention.

The Beckham family’s saga, which has drawn intense scrutiny from fans and media alike, continues to unfold. Some supporters view Brooklyn’s openness as a sign of transparency, while others question whether airing such personal grievances in a public forum is appropriate. As for Victoria and David, their cautious approach reflects a more traditional response to family matters, even as they try to navigate the complexities of modern social media culture.

Despite the ongoing tensions, one thing is clear: the Beckham family, with all their fame and fortune, is not immune to the kinds of struggles that many families face. As the drama continues to play out across social media, every post and like adds another layer to this very public family conflict.