Insider claims that the engagement rumors involving Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are false.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s engagement rumors have been confirmed by a source. Jenner was spotted wearing a gold ring on her finger earlier this week, which sparked the suspicions.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a pair of matching rings that Scott gave her and her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram on Tuesday. She and her daughter wear matching rings on their iced-out hands in the snap.

The gold band Jenner was wearing on her wedding ring finger, however, drew the attention of eagle-eyed followers. After the photo generated suspicions that Jenner and Scott would be getting married soon, a source told E! News that the allegations were false.

The source informed the magazine, “They are not engaged.”

Regardless, jewelry experts informed the publication that the diamond ring Scott gave Jenner has sentimental value. The band appears to be “matching Toi et Moi rings,” said to Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA. Toi et Moi rings are typically given as sentimental gifts because they symbolize the union of two individuals.

The ring style is also “symbolic of any form of love and everlasting relationship, such as that between family— notably mother and daughter,” according to diamond stylist Danielle Leeann Chin.

Jenner’s platinum ring, which costs over $300,000, appears to include between 10 and 12 carats of diamonds, according to Chin. Stormi’s ring, on the other hand, is estimated to be worth roughly $40,000 and contains two to five carats of diamonds.

Jenner and Scott were also the subject of engagement rumors in June when Scott referred to Jenner as “wifey.” The couple was on the red carpet with Stormi at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City at the time. Scott stated, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” while accepting his award at the dinner, fueling rumors that they would marry shortly.

Jenner and Scott began dating in April 2017, only five months before Jenner gave birth to Stormi. Jenner announced in September that she and Kylie are expecting their second child together.