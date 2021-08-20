Inside The Weeknd’s $70 million LA mansion, which has a pool, spa, and studio.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is currently one of the highest-paid celebrities, thanks to his success in the music industry. The artist just purchased a $70 million property in the Bel-Air region of Los Angeles with his vast riches.

The property’s sale is one of the most costly in Los Angeles so far this year. The exquisite 33,000-square-foot property is surrounded by gorgeous flora and sits on 1.6 acres of land. It also has an indoor swimming pool as well as an outdoor pool with a waterfall.

There are nine bedrooms on the property, as well as a sports court, a spa with sauna, a movie theater, a gym, and a music studio. According to the New York Post, the kitchen has a glossy style and is stocked with modern appliances. The estate features French doors, sweeping staircases, a terrace, and a large pond, making the owner feel like royalty.

The Weeknd’s new mansion was sold by Reinout Oerlemans and his wife, Danille Overgaag, of Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife, Danille Overgaag, who previously stated that they had no plans to sell their recently renovated home until estate agents Rayni and Branden Williams approached them. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Beverly Hills Estates duo claimed they wanted to talk about selling the property to the R&B sensation.

The Weeknd’s net worth is projected to be $200 million as a result of his success in the music industry. With his distinct musical approach, he has become one of the most well-known figures in the hip-hop, rap, and R&B genres, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After earning $40 million in 2019, The Weeknd became one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world. According to Forbes, his total earnings included earnings from endorsement partnerships with firms like Puma and Bacardi.

The Weeknd has sold more than 70 million records in the United States alone throughout his nearly 10-year career. He’s also won a slew of accolades, including several Grammys. The Weeknd’s tremendous income is owed in part to his multiple business activities, which include his own “XO” clothing.