Inside the stunningly refurbished India Buildings, get an exclusive first look.

The India Buildings, located in Liverpool’s business sector, are one of the city’s unique heritage features.

The extraordinary edifice, which has a main entrance on Water Street and was designed by architects Arnold Thornely and Herbert J Rowse, was built between 1924 and 1932 for Alfred Holt’s Blue Funnel shipping line.

The majestic edifice, which had been damaged during World War II, was restored to its pristine condition and would later have an arcade of shops running through it, with government offices, insurance companies, and a post office taking up space within the building at various times.

For the first time in four years, iconic India structures are visible again.

The Grade II* listed India Buildings was purchased by financial services firm Legal & General in 2017, and it was reported that HMRC would locate its new regional centre there, with up to 4,5000 employees expected to relocate.

Renovations have been happening for the past four years, and now that they are finished, The Washington Newsday was invited in for a special tour of the beautifully restored facility.

The reconstruction of India Buildings took a great deal of time and effort, with the goal of constructing contemporary, flexible, and comfortable offices for thousands of HMRC employees while honoring and maintaining the building’s rich history.

Architect firms Falconer Chester Hall and Ryder, interior designers Ward Robinson, and office fit out specialists Overbury are among the teams and contractors involved in this project.

These groups collaborated tirelessly to create something truly unique within one of the city’s iconic structures.

The gorgeous arcade that runs through the building’s bottom level has been lovingly restored, and the former retail units have been transformed into conference rooms that are furnished and labeled with a respect to the site’s history.

Original features have been restored and upgraded to bring the lovely lobby areas back to life, making you feel like you’re in a 1920s Hollywood picture.

However, in addition to the restored heritage components of the. “The summary has come to an end.”