Inside the $3.5 million Georgia mansion that reality star NeNe Leakes is selling.

NeNe Leakes has reduced the price of her old house with late husband Gregg Leakes once more.

The 53-year-old reality star has chosen to cut the price of her Duluth property after having trouble finding a buyer for over two months, according to The New York Post.

Leakes has increased her asking price for the home she and Gregg have shared for the previous seven years to $3.495 million. Her current asking price is almost $300,000 less than her previous asking price of $3.8 million.

This isn’t the first time the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has reduced the property’s price. She hoped to earn $4 million for her matrimonial house when she first listed it in early October.

Unfortunately, no one was interested, forcing Leakes to lower the asking price by $200,000 earlier this month, as she was keen to get rid of the property following her husband’s death on Sept. 1 after a four-year struggle with colon cancer.

NeNe and Gregg have lived in the house, which is located just outside of Atlanta, since they bought it for $2.1 million in 2015. According to a previous article from The Washington Post, they apparently moved into the house even though it was still under construction.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property held special significance for Leakes because it was her first home with Gregg. It has a total area of 10,000 square feet and has resort-style amenities.

The home has undergone various restorations and now exudes a Mediterranean aesthetic. There are two chef’s kitchens on the premises, as well as a large wrap-around covered patio.

A master bedroom with its own fireplace, free-standing tub, and his-and-hers double vanities is also included in the property. The property’s walk-out pool with a waterfall is another eye-catching feature.

The prospective buyers will be pleased to learn that the home has a refurbished basement with an entertainment bar, which is included in the lower asking price. A beauty salon, a game area, wine storage, and even a movie theater are all available.

As she moves on from her husband’s death, Leakes has been outspoken about her decision to let go of certain priceless possessions. Gregg, she stated in an interview with People, was the one who urged her to continue on with her life after he passed away.

