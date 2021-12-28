Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas Party With George, Charlotte, and Louis.

With their three children, Kate Middleton and Prince William had a “especially special” Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly planning to take their children to Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, for the holidays, but the monarch changed her mind and chose to stay in Windsor Castle in the wake of the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Us Weekly, Prince William and Middleton held their own private party with their children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, at their Norfolk countryside house, Anmer Hall.

An unidentified insider informed the outlet that their children awoke around 5 a.m. on Christmas Day to see what gifts Santa Claus had left beneath the tree for them.

“While Kate and William try to avoid treating their children excessively,” the source claimed, “they break the rule during Christmas.”

Prince George was reportedly given a camping equipment by Prince William and Middleton, which included a tent, walkie talkies, and a flashlight. According to the insider, Prince Louis received a climbing frame, while Princess Charlotte received a children’s video camera, which she likes. On Saturday morning, they also unwrapped various games and books.

According to the tipster, the future king also wanted to make this Christmas “particularly special” for his bride, so he surprised her with a bracelet.

Meanwhile, the duchess took over the kitchen to cook the family’s Christmas dinner, with some assistance from their children for the dessert.

“For lunch, Kate prepared a typical Christmas feast — turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes, and all the fixings,” a source claimed. “The kids assisted Kate in baking a chocolate Christmas log and an apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was decorating a gingerbread house with their favorite candies.” Middleton also used her artistic abilities to make the table more festive by using candles, evergreen branches, and cones as centerpieces.

To locate confetti, paper crowns, and other novelties, the family of five set off traditional English Christmas “crackers.” According to the source, the kids enjoyed reading the jokes that were found among the confetti.

While they were unable to spend the holiday with the rest of the royal family, the Cambridges spoke with the Queen, Prince Charles, and a few other royal relatives via video chat that day, according to the insider.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were pictured attending church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas morning. The duke was driving the car, while Middleton was in the passenger seat.